© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC-TBOOK.jpg
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1650: Discoveries from the Smithsonian founder

Published May 5, 2022 at 2:00 AM EDT
Science of James Smithson Book Cover
Smithsonian Books
/

The Smithsonian Institution is the world's largest museum, education, and research complex. It is a beloved part of American culture. But its founder, a British scientist named James Smithson, never once set foot on American soil. So, who would do that? Steven Turner tried to find out. Turner is the author of the book “The Science of James Smithson – Discoveries from the Smithsonian Founder." While researching Smithon’s science he also learned a lot about Smithson’s personality. Steven Turner is an historian of science and curator emeritus of physical sciences at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Also, we'll meet an unlikely scholar and spend an Academic Minute with some brain-based learning.

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Stay Connected
Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
See stories by Bob Barrett