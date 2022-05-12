1651: You gotta have heart

© 2022
Published May 12, 2022 at 2:00 AM EDT
When Bill Schutt writes a book, it tends to get messy, at least his non-fiction books. His first was called “Dark Banquet” which dealt with vampire bats and other creatures who feed on blood. To follow that up he write “Cannibalism – A Perfectly Natural History” which dealt with…well I think you know what that dealt with. Now he is back with a volume that every living creature can identify with. It’s called “Pump – A Natural History of the Heart." Bill Schutt is a zoologist, Emeritus Professor of Biology at LIU Post and a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History.

We’ll also spend an Academic Minute about a foot and a half higher with the brain

