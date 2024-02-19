© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Absolute cold

By Bob Berman
Published February 19, 2024 at 5:28 PM EST
Sun over Antarctica on blue planet Earth isolated on black background. Highly detailed planet surface. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
1 of 1  — Sun over Antarctica on planet Earth
Sun over Antarctica on blue planet Earth isolated on black background. Highly detailed planet surface. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
harvepino – adobe stock
/ 62608035

Statistically, the year’s coldest week is now nearly a month behind us. But it’s still darn cold, which, in this world full of gray areas, reminds us of a single absolute we can count on. That take-it-to-the-bank certainty is absolute zero. Hear what weird things occurred when temperatures drop too low.

Tags
Strange Universe NASAeclipseplanet
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Valentine in the sky
    Bob Berman
    It’ll soon be Valentine’s Day, so what makes a great romantic gift? A book of poetry? A candlelight dinner? Excellent choices — but as a nightcap, there's nothing like a moonlight or starlit stroll. So if it's a very late date or if you and your beloved wake up just as morning twilight begins and gaze out an east facing window, the Morning Star will be totally, absolutely riveting, although very low. And look at that little orange star next to it — that’s Mars, as if the male and female aspects of the heavens are dancing.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Radiation everywhere
    Bob Berman
    Radiation penetrates our bodies 24/7. Most is natural, with background cosmic ray doses proportional to your home’s elevation. These broken pieces of atoms zooming in from space, give you 30 millirems of annual radiation if you live near sea level, like in L.A. But you get much more if your home is up high. People in Denver get 80 millirems yearly.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Grab those binoculars
    Bob Berman
    Do you still keep your old binoculars in the same drawer as your socks? And are you psyched to glimpse the green planet Uranus?
Load More