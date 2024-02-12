© 2024
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Valentine in the sky

By Bob Berman
Published February 12, 2024 at 10:55 AM EST
It’ll soon be Valentine’s Day, so what makes a great romantic gift? A book of poetry? A candlelight dinner? Excellent choices — but as a nightcap, there's nothing like a moonlight or starlit stroll. So if it's a very late date or if you and your beloved wake up just as morning twilight begins and gaze out an east facing window, the Morning Star will be totally, absolutely riveting, although very low. And look at that little orange star next to it — that’s Mars, as if the male and female aspects of the heavens are dancing.

Tags
Strange Universe NASAplanetsmars
