© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Radiation everywhere

By Bob Berman
Published February 4, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST
1 of 1  — strange universe.jpg
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and K. Luhman (Penn State U.) and C. Alves de Oliveira (ESA)

Radiation penetrates our bodies 24/7. Most is natural, with background cosmic ray doses proportional to your home’s elevation. These broken pieces of atoms zooming in from space, give you 30 millirems of annual radiation if you live near sea level, like in L.A. But you get much more if your home is up high. People in Denver get 80 millirems yearly.
That’s why astrobiologists are concerned about future Mars colonists. That planet’s air is so thin, radiation is unblocked, and anyone there would get significant ongoing radiation.

Tags
Strange Universe NASAplanetastronomy
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Grab those binoculars
    Bob Berman
    Do you still keep your old binoculars in the same drawer as your socks? And are you psyched to glimpse the green planet Uranus?
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Winter Moonlight
    Bob Berman
    According to the U.N., most of us live in cites rather than rural regions. The switchover arrived in 2007. Which brings up the rural night’s main illumination – the Moon. We now know that lunar brightness doubles 2.5 days before Full Moon, which is a big deal if you need a little extra light to complete outdoor rural work. After all, a Half Moon is only a tenth as bright as a Full Moon, not enough to be fully useful.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Last call for the ringed planet
    Bob Berman
    Saturn wins the Miss Universe contest. For anyone who's ever seen it through a telescope, there are hardly any runners-up. Saturn’s just a knockout, and even 60 power is plenty to show it well. Tune in for the best time to see the planet in action.
Load More