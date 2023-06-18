Strange Universe: A special solstice 6/18/23
1 of 1 — Tropic of Cancer mark at Little Exuma, Bahamas
Tropic of Cancer mark at Little Exuma, Bahamas
HappyAlex / 56687596
It's widely misunderstood where in the heavens the sun sits at the time of the solstice. Traditionally it was the zodiacal sign of Cancer, hence "Tropic of Cancer" as the earthly place where you’d see the midday sun standing straight overhead. But despite the lingering name, the solstitial sun drifted out of Cancer and into Gemini two thousand years ago. This week: a special solstice.