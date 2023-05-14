© 2023
Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Strange Universe: Exploding Universe 5/14/23

Published May 14, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI
The universe’s four forces are identical everywhere. So, any physical truth that applies to our galaxy must be identical everywhere else and throughout all of time. In the 1930s, future Nobel-winner Paul Dirac wondered whether time has always passed the same way and whether light’s speed is truly a constant. But despite such doubts, the cosmos certainly appears to be the same always and everywhere. This week we’ll explore where the universe is heading.

