© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

The dangers of tire pollution

By Randy Simon
Published July 15, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Kate McCarthy
/
Flickr

Tire pollution consists of a toxic mix of microplastics and heavy metals that are shed into the air, soil, and water as tires wear down as they travel on roads. Over six million tons of rubber and particles are shed from tires globally every year.

Tires are a major source of pollution. Between 3% and 7% of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in roadside air comes from tire wear. As much as 45% of microplastics in the oceans come from tires.

A significant pollutant is the chemical 6PPD, which is added to tires. The substance is crucial for tire safety, preventing structural failure by keeping tire rubber flexible.

6PPD on roads from tire wear reacts with ozone and creates a chemical byproduct called 6PPD-Q. When it rains, stormwater washes 6PPD-Q into rivers and streams, where it is extremely lethal to many fish species including coho salmon.

A new study has found that many of the chemicals derived from tire wear may pose a threat to humans when inhaled. The researchers exposed human immune cells to a mixture of tire-derived pollutants as well as to 6PPD-Q on its own. The mixture caused rapid cell death as well as lesser ill effects according to the research.

6PPD-Q itself was not particularly harmful to human cells, but the results suggest that focusing on one specific compound in tire pollution may underestimate the overall potential dangers. The findings are not conclusive, but they do indicate that the risks from airborne tire pollution may be greater than previously thought.

**********

References:
Tire Pollution May Threaten Human Health, Study Finds

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentPollutionTiresHuman Health
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Rising seas and mangrove forests
    Randy Simon
    Mangrove forests play a vital role in the health of our planet. They protect coastal regions by acting as natural barriers against storms, erosion, and flooding. Although they cover less than 1% of Earth’s surface, these coastal ecosystems also hold an estimated 15% of the carbon stored in ocean environments, much of it buried in the soils beneath their roots.
  • Earth Wise
    Opposing renewable energy
    Randy Simon
    There is organized opposition to renewable energy. Most of it comes from the fossil fuel industry whose market share and business models are threatened by renewables. There is also opposition from conservative political groups, although that opposition doesn’t really have an ideological basis. And then there is NIMBYism: opposition to renewable energy because people don’t want any of it near where they live.
  • Earth Wise
    Removing microplastics from drinking water
    Randy Simon
    Microplastics have been found pretty much everywhere on Earth, from the highest mountain peaks to the deepest parts of the ocean. They have also been detected in rivers, lakes, wildlife, and even in the human body.