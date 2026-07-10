Removing microplastics from drinking water

Microplastics have been found pretty much everywhere on Earth, from the highest mountain peaks to the deepest parts of the ocean. They have also been detected in rivers, lakes, wildlife, and even in the human body.

Because these particles are so small, many wastewater treatment plants cannot effectively filter them out. As a result, microplastics can move through ecosystems and eventually make their way into drinking water supplies.

Researchers at the University of Missouri are developing an innovative solution to remove these tiny bits of plastic from our drinking water.

In research recently published in the journal Nature Communications, the team used genetic engineering to create a strain of algae that produces limonene, a natural oil also found in orange peels. Limonene makes the algae water-repellent. Since microplastics also repel water, the particles stick to the algae like magnets when they meet in the water, forming clumps that sink to the bottom where they can be collected and removed.

According to the researchers, this engineered algae could provide another benefit as well. The algae can grow in wastewater, feeding on excess nutrients and cleaning the water as it grows.

The research team hopes the process could eventually be integrated into existing wastewater treatment plants. The collected material could even eventually be repurposed into bioplastic products such as composite plastic films.

While the research is still in its early stages, the goals are ambitious: removing microplastics, cleaning wastewater, and using the removed microplastics to create bioplastic products… all at the same time.

**********

This script was adapted from "Lab-grown algae removes microplastics from water," by Brian Consiglio, Show Me Mizzou (University of Missouri), February 2, 2026.