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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Removing microplastics from drinking water

By Randy Simon
Published July 10, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Eli Duke
/
Flickr

Microplastics have been found pretty much everywhere on Earth, from the highest mountain peaks to the deepest parts of the ocean. They have also been detected in rivers, lakes, wildlife, and even in the human body.

Because these particles are so small, many wastewater treatment plants cannot effectively filter them out. As a result, microplastics can move through ecosystems and eventually make their way into drinking water supplies.

Researchers at the University of Missouri are developing an innovative solution to remove these tiny bits of plastic from our drinking water.

In research recently published in the journal Nature Communications, the team used genetic engineering to create a strain of algae that produces limonene, a natural oil also found in orange peels. Limonene makes the algae water-repellent. Since microplastics also repel water, the particles stick to the algae like magnets when they meet in the water, forming clumps that sink to the bottom where they can be collected and removed.

According to the researchers, this engineered algae could provide another benefit as well. The algae can grow in wastewater, feeding on excess nutrients and cleaning the water as it grows.

The research team hopes the process could eventually be integrated into existing wastewater treatment plants. The collected material could even eventually be repurposed into bioplastic products such as composite plastic films.

While the research is still in its early stages, the goals are ambitious: removing microplastics, cleaning wastewater, and using the removed microplastics to create bioplastic products… all at the same time.

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This script was adapted from "Lab-grown algae removes microplastics from water," by Brian Consiglio, Show Me Mizzou (University of Missouri), February 2, 2026.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentMicroplasticsDrinking WaterWastewater
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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