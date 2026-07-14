Rising seas and mangrove forests

Mangrove forests play a vital role in the health of our planet. They protect coastal regions by acting as natural barriers against storms, erosion, and flooding. Although they cover less than 1% of Earth’s surface, these coastal ecosystems also hold an estimated 15% of the carbon stored in ocean environments, much of it buried in the soils beneath their roots.

While some previous research has suggested that rising sea levels could help mangroves store even more carbon, a new study led by researchers from the University of Exeter in the U.K. indicates that this may not be the case.

Using a new computer model, the research team examined how sea-level rise could affect entire mangrove forests over time. The research, which was recently published in the journal Earth’s Future, found that while some areas may temporarily accumulate more carbon as seas rise, the overall ability of mangrove forests to store carbon is expected to decline over the next 100 years.

Mangroves require specific flooding conditions to survive. If rising waters exceed those limits, trees can die back and carbon-rich soils can erode. As a result, ecosystems that once absorbed carbon could begin releasing it.

In addition to storing carbon and protecting coastlines, mangrove forests support rich biodiversity. Their intricate root systems, which allow the salt-tolerant plants to handle the daily rise and fall of tides, create sheltered habitats that attract fish and many other species seeking food and refuge from predators.

According to the researchers, understanding entire coastal systems will be essential for safeguarding these valuable ecosystems in a changing climate.

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References:

Rising seas could ‘drown’ mangroves and release carbon