The state of American electricity

The sources of U.S. electricity production have changed dramatically over the past 15 years and continue to change as the political winds blow in different directions.

In 2010, coal accounted for approximately 45% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation. Coal-fired capacity peaked in 2011 and then experienced a rapid, consistent decline over the following decade. It reached a low of 15% in 2024.Last year, coal provided 17% of U.S. electricity, in response to an administration that aggressively supports it and other fossil fuel technologies.

The past 15 years have seen rapid growth in both natural gas generation and renewables like solar and wind. Last year, natural gas provided 40.8% of American electricity and renewables 24.1 percent. Utility-scale solar was the most rapidly growing source of electricity by far. But despite the growth of utility-scale solar, natural gas still provides six times more electricity.

By most metrics, Texas is the energy capitol of the U.S. It leads the country in electricity generation from natural gas, coal, and wind power. As of last year, it even passed California to become the leader in utility-scale solar power.

In the big picture, electricity from all utility-scale sources was up 2.8% in 2025, the second year in a row. After decades of flat demand growth, data centers and increased electrification are driving the need to increased electricity generation.