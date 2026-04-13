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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Getting off the gas-price roller coaster

By Randy Simon
Published April 13, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Amit Patel
/
Flickr

Last year, Congress eliminated the federal tax credit that made electric cars more affordable. As a result, enthusiasm for and interest in electric cars diminished. But the war in Iran has resulted in soaring gasoline prices and suddenly electric cars seem more attractive again.

Economic considerations are always important with respect to vehicle purchases, but they aren’t always logical or even sensibly applied. It is true that on average, electric cars are more expensive than gas-powered cars. But people don’t purchase an average car; they purchase a specific car. So, is a specific electric car that one wants more expensive than a specific gas car one wants?

It is also true that powering a car with electricity is generally much cheaper than powering it with gasoline, especially now with gas prices on the rising part of the price roller coaster. Charging is easy and convenient for many people but can be difficult and complicated for others. But if one can charge at home, it is almost always easy and practical.

Used electric cars are often good deals and are generally newer and lower mileage than comparable gas cars. And despite the cutbacks in EV development by American automakers, there are more choices and better electric cars available now than ever.

Whether an electric car is a good option for any particular individual or family depends on several factors, just as it was before the loss of the tax credit and before the skyrocketing of gas prices. It depends on where you live, your access to charging, how much you drive, and the nature of the driving you do. Dollars and cents matter, but that isn’t all that matters.

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Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentElectric VehiclesGasolineUnited States
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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