© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Glacier tourism

By Randy Simon
Published March 16, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Theo Crazzolara
/
Flickr

Almost all glaciers around the world are shrinking or retreating and many are disappearing entirely. As this goes on, glaciers are drawing more visitors than ever. The ten most visited glaciers now attract more than 14 million tourists each year. Glaciers have long been tourist attractions, but the impact of climate change has led to the growth of “last-chance tourism” where visitors are rushing to see glaciers before they vanish.

A recent study published in Nature Climate Change looks at the causes and impacts of this tourism. Some visitors come to celebrate glaciers, others to mourn them. The increased tourism does focus more attention on the environmental crisis. On the other hand, increasing visitation adds to carbon emissions and environmental degradation, only making things worse.

But glaciers are far more than scenic wonders. Nearly two billion people depend on seasonal glacier melt that supplies rivers and aquifers, especially in Asia and in South America. The year 2025 was designated by the United Nations as the International Year of Glaciers Preservation.

Visiting glaciers has always been a powerful experience. As glaciers continue to retreat, it becomes more evident that most people on Earth will never be able to visit a glacier. Those who do visit often experience a sense of ecological grief. Glaciers have become rallying points for climate activism and policy change. Whether the large, infrastructural, systemic changes that could really make a difference will ever happen is an open question. Meanwhile, the challenge is to ensure that witnessing the loss of glaciers does not accelerate the very forces driving their disappearance.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentGlobal WarmingGlaciersTourism
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Replacing platinum catalysts
    Randy Simon
    Platinum is a key industrial catalyst because its electronic structure gives it an exceptional ability to accelerate oxidation and hydrogenation chemical reactions. Among its uses are in catalytic converters in automobiles and in fuel cells that generate electricity from hydrogen. Catalysts are also critical for methods of upcycling plastic waste and converting old plastics into high-quality new products.
  • Earth Wise
    The air is getting smokier
    Randy Simon
    A study by scientists at the Columbia University Climate School has found that the weather conditions driven by climate change that are increasing the occurrence of wildfires are playing a growing role in shaping summer air quality in both the United States and Canada. And the news isn’t good. The air is getting smokier and the impact on public health is not something that can be addressed by regulatory action, as was the case for fossil fuel pollution.
  • Earth Wise
    States continue the battle against climate change
    Randy Simon
    In early February, the Trump administration formally rejected the scientific finding that greenhouse gases threaten human life and wellbeing. Known as the endangerment finding, the 2009 ruling empowered the Environmental Protection Agency to impose regulations that limit carbon dioxide, methane, and other pollution from oil and gas wells, tailpipes, smokestacks and other sources that burn fossil fuels.