© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

States continue the battle against climate change

By Randy Simon
Published March 11, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Phillip Pessar
/
Flickr

In early February, the Trump administration formally rejected the scientific finding that greenhouse gases threaten human life and wellbeing. Known as the endangerment finding, the 2009 ruling empowered the Environmental Protection Agency to impose regulations that limit carbon dioxide, methane, and other pollution from oil and gas wells, tailpipes, smokestacks and other sources that burn fossil fuels. Because President Trump considers climate change to be a hoax, the federal government has discarded its legal authority to control the pollution that is dangerously heating the planet.

Scientific fact has now been replaced by political platforms. Across the country, Democratic-led states are accelerating initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while Republican-led states are mostly silent.

In Colorado, legislators are planning to offer drivers a $2,000 discount on new electric vehicles. In Virginia, where data centers are causing a record surge in electricity demand, lawmakers are working to make it easier for counties to approve solar farms.

California has some of the most aggressive climate goals including a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Trump administration blocked the enforcement of the ban via congressional resolution. There are pending lawsuits addressing the issue.

Basically, states need to make up for the loss of the federal government’s support in driving down climate pollution, at least for the remainder of the current administration. From 2005 to 2023, states and territories reduced their net greenhouse gas emissions by 24%.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentGlobal WarmingPollution StandardsEnvironmental Protection Agency
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Renewables blockaded
    Randy Simon
    Federal agencies are delaying approvals for renewable energy projects all across the country on both federal land and private property. Meanwhile, electricity demand continues to rise.
  • Earth Wise
    Is climate change creating category 6 hurricanes?
    Randy Simon
    The oceanic conditions that create the planet’s most powerful hurricanes and typhoons are heating up in the North Atlantic and Western Pacific, fueled by warm water that now extends far below the ocean surface. These expanding hot spots can supercharge the strongest storms.
  • Earth Wise
    Birds and floating solar
    Randy Simon
    Installing solar panels on bodies of water has the potential to generate large amounts of renewable energy. Among other benefits, floating solar has the advantage of not taking up land that has other uses. However, there are potential interactions between birds and floating solar facilities, possibly being problematic for both.