© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

The air is getting smokier

By Randy Simon
Published March 12, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Chad Davis
/
Flickr

A study by scientists at the Columbia University Climate School has found that the weather conditions driven by climate change that are increasing the occurrence of wildfires are playing a growing role in shaping summer air quality in both the United States and Canada. And the news isn’t good. The air is getting smokier and the impact on public health is not something that can be addressed by regulatory action, as was the case for fossil fuel pollution.

The study looked at air quality data over the past 70 years. From the 1970s until the early 2000s, air quality improved in the eastern part of the US and Canada as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions came under air-quality regulations. Cleaner industrial operations and reduced vehicle emissions helped improve air quality.

But over the past 25 years, the opposite trend began as more severe wildfires and greater burned areas contributed to increased summertime smoke. 2023 had the highest smoke levels in 20 years of satellite measurements and the most smoke and haze reports in 70 years of surface observations.

Twelve out of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories set new records for wildfire smoke in 2023. Only about half as much burned last year, but that would still be record-setting for any other year.

As the climate continues to warm, wildfires will continue to increasingly occur. Better smoke monitoring and forecasting can help communities prepare when air quality is expected to worsen. Long term, broader public health measures such as home filtration and public clean-air shelters will be increasingly important.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentWildfire SmokeHuman HealthAir Pollution
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    States continue the battle against climate change
    Randy Simon
    In early February, the Trump administration formally rejected the scientific finding that greenhouse gases threaten human life and wellbeing. Known as the endangerment finding, the 2009 ruling empowered the Environmental Protection Agency to impose regulations that limit carbon dioxide, methane, and other pollution from oil and gas wells, tailpipes, smokestacks and other sources that burn fossil fuels.
  • Earth Wise
    Renewables blockaded
    Randy Simon
    Federal agencies are delaying approvals for renewable energy projects all across the country on both federal land and private property. Meanwhile, electricity demand continues to rise.
  • Earth Wise
    Is climate change creating category 6 hurricanes?
    Randy Simon
    The oceanic conditions that create the planet’s most powerful hurricanes and typhoons are heating up in the North Atlantic and Western Pacific, fueled by warm water that now extends far below the ocean surface. These expanding hot spots can supercharge the strongest storms.