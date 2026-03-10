© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Renewables blockaded

By Randy Simon
Published March 10, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Tony Webster
/
Flickr

Federal agencies are delaying approvals for renewable energy projects all across the country on both federal land and private property. Meanwhile, electricity demand continues to rise.

Projects large and small are not getting federal approvals and, in some cases, existing approvals have been revoked for wind and solar projects. For example, the Jackalope Wind project in Wyoming was set to be one of the biggest wind farms in the country. But a key environmental review of the project by the Interior Department was stalled for months and now the project is effectively dead.

This situation is being repeated across the country. While the Trump administration’s attacks on offshore wind have garnered much public attention, it has also been hobbling solar and wind energy projects on land by halting or delaying federal approvals that used to be routine.

More than 60 large wind and solar developments on federal land are being stymied. The administration is also holding up hundreds of wind and solar projects on private land that require federal consultations. According to many of the energy companies involved, the projects are facing potentially fatal delays.

The White House claims its policies are designed to reverse what it calls unfair, preferential treatment of green energy sources like wind and solar and cut burdensome red tape to level the playing field for oil and gas companies. In reality, oil and gas companies are now receiving unfair, preferential treatment and green energy sources like wind and solar are drowning in burdensome red tape or being blockaded entirely.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentRenewable ElectricityFederal AgenciesDevelopment
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Is climate change creating category 6 hurricanes?
    Randy Simon
    The oceanic conditions that create the planet’s most powerful hurricanes and typhoons are heating up in the North Atlantic and Western Pacific, fueled by warm water that now extends far below the ocean surface. These expanding hot spots can supercharge the strongest storms.
  • Earth Wise
    Birds and floating solar
    Randy Simon
    Installing solar panels on bodies of water has the potential to generate large amounts of renewable energy. Among other benefits, floating solar has the advantage of not taking up land that has other uses. However, there are potential interactions between birds and floating solar facilities, possibly being problematic for both.
  • Earth Wise
    Re-mining for rare earths
    Randy Simon
    Mining tailings are the waste byproduct of mining, consisting of ground rock, water, and processing chemicals that remain after extracting valuable minerals. They have been disposed of for thousands of years, but the industrial mining in the late 19th and 20th centuries is responsible for most of what occupies large, engineered dams. Estimates are that there are over 8,000 active and inactive tailings facilities storing nearly 220 billion cubic meters of material. They pose many environmental dangers, some catastrophic in nature.