Is climate change creating category 6 hurricanes?

The oceanic conditions that create the planet's most powerful hurricanes and typhoons are heating up in the North Atlantic and Western Pacific, fueled by warm water that now extends far below the ocean surface. These expanding hot spots can supercharge the strongest storms.

According to a new study led by researchers from National Taiwan University, human-caused climate change may be responsible for as much as 70% of the growth of these storm-brewing hot spots. As these hot spots expand, they make it more likely that exceptionally intense tropical cyclones - sometimes described as Category 6 storms - could form and make landfall near heavily populated coastlines.

Category 6 storms would include cyclones with sustained winds above 160 knots (or 184 MPH), well beyond the threshold of today’s highest official rating. According to the study, which was recently published in the journal American Geophysical Union, storms of this intensity have become more frequent over the past four decades. In fact, of 18 such storms recorded since the early 1980s, 10 have occurred in just the last ten years.

Currently, Category 5 is the highest classification for tropical cyclones, defined by sustained winds of 137 knots (157 MPH) or more.

Most of these extreme storms develop within specific hot spots, including the western Pacific east of the Philippines and Borneo, and parts of the North Atlantic near the Caribbean and Florida.

According to the research team, recognizing the growing power of these storms could help coastal communities better prepare for the risks ahead.