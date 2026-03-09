© 2026
Earth Wise
Is climate change creating category 6 hurricanes?

By Randy Simon
Published March 9, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
/
Flickr

The oceanic conditions that create the planet's most powerful hurricanes and typhoons are heating up in the North Atlantic and Western Pacific, fueled by warm water that now extends far below the ocean surface. These expanding hot spots can supercharge the strongest storms.

According to a new study led by researchers from National Taiwan University, human-caused climate change may be responsible for as much as 70% of the growth of these storm-brewing hot spots. As these hot spots expand, they make it more likely that exceptionally intense tropical cyclones - sometimes described as Category 6 storms - could form and make landfall near heavily populated coastlines.

Category 6 storms would include cyclones with sustained winds above 160 knots (or 184 MPH), well beyond the threshold of today’s highest official rating. According to the study, which was recently published in the journal American Geophysical Union, storms of this intensity have become more frequent over the past four decades. In fact, of 18 such storms recorded since the early 1980s, 10 have occurred in just the last ten years.

Currently, Category 5 is the highest classification for tropical cyclones, defined by sustained winds of 137 knots (157 MPH) or more.

Most of these extreme storms develop within specific hot spots, including the western Pacific east of the Philippines and Borneo, and parts of the North Atlantic near the Caribbean and Florida.

According to the research team, recognizing the growing power of these storms could help coastal communities better prepare for the risks ahead.

Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
