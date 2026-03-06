Installing solar panels on bodies of water has the potential to generate large amounts of renewable energy. Among other benefits, floating solar has the advantage of not taking up land that has other uses. However, there are potential interactions between birds and floating solar facilities, possibly being problematic for both.

Researchers at Cornell University assessed the energy generation potential of more than 16,000 suitable bodies of water in the Northeast that were of sufficient size and proximity to infrastructure. They then overlaid the map of these bodies of water with data on bird abundances gathered by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

The study identified bodies of water with the highest likelihood of solar facility- bird interactions. It turns out that high energy potential didn’t often overlap with high bird interaction.

The result is that it is possible to reduce risk to birds via ecologically informed solar installation siting and thereby avoid a significant reduction in energy production.

The study looked at the specific characteristics, conservation status, and habitat requirements of 291 bird species that might be affected by floating solar installation. It provides guidance as to which bodies of water should be avoided – for example, those with very high numbers of birds whose droppings might compromise energy production. Lakes and ponds with high avian biodiversity tend to also be those with higher recreational value.

The research aims to get ahead of potential conflicts before they occur. The overall goal is to maximize sustainability outcomes along with energy production.