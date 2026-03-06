© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Birds and floating solar

By Randy Simon
Published March 6, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Deborah Freeman
/
Flickr

Installing solar panels on bodies of water has the potential to generate large amounts of renewable energy. Among other benefits, floating solar has the advantage of not taking up land that has other uses. However, there are potential interactions between birds and floating solar facilities, possibly being problematic for both.

Researchers at Cornell University assessed the energy generation potential of more than 16,000 suitable bodies of water in the Northeast that were of sufficient size and proximity to infrastructure. They then overlaid the map of these bodies of water with data on bird abundances gathered by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

The study identified bodies of water with the highest likelihood of solar facility- bird interactions. It turns out that high energy potential didn’t often overlap with high bird interaction.

The result is that it is possible to reduce risk to birds via ecologically informed solar installation siting and thereby avoid a significant reduction in energy production.

The study looked at the specific characteristics, conservation status, and habitat requirements of 291 bird species that might be affected by floating solar installation. It provides guidance as to which bodies of water should be avoided – for example, those with very high numbers of birds whose droppings might compromise energy production. Lakes and ponds with high avian biodiversity tend to also be those with higher recreational value.

The research aims to get ahead of potential conflicts before they occur. The overall goal is to maximize sustainability outcomes along with energy production.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentBirdsFloating SolarRenewable Energy
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Re-mining for rare earths
    Randy Simon
    Mining tailings are the waste byproduct of mining, consisting of ground rock, water, and processing chemicals that remain after extracting valuable minerals. They have been disposed of for thousands of years, but the industrial mining in the late 19th and 20th centuries is responsible for most of what occupies large, engineered dams. Estimates are that there are over 8,000 active and inactive tailings facilities storing nearly 220 billion cubic meters of material. They pose many environmental dangers, some catastrophic in nature.
  • Earth Wise
    Wildfires and indoor pollution
    Randy Simon
    In January 2025, two large wildfires burned through large areas of greater Los Angeles damaging or destroying more than 18,000 buildings and directly causing the death of 31 people. A study by public health researchers attributed another 409 deaths to factors associated with the fires. While the fires burned, air quality in Los Angeles was terrible. Researchers from UCLA’s School of Public Health collected air samples both indoors and out during and after the fires.
  • Earth Wise
    Bipartisan renewable energy
    Randy Simon
    Our country has a deep political divide over wind and solar renewable energy sources. Generally, Democrats are in favor of them, and Republicans are against them. The current administration is doing whatever it can to stop the growth of wind and solar power despite that they involve nearly $100 billion in US investments and nearly 500,000 jobs.