© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

EV sales on the rise

By Randy Simon
Published February 17, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
City of St Pete
/
Flickr

The global growth of electric cars has continued to rise over the past year, increasing by 20% over 2024. Worldwide, 20.7 million EVs were sold, constituting nearly 23% of all light vehicle sales.

China had the bulk of EV sales, with 12.9 million sold, an increase of 17% over the previous year. Europe saw 4.3 million, an increase of 33%. Only North America, with 1.8 million EVs sold, had lowered numbers year-over-year, by 4%. This was primarily a result of the elimination of federal tax credits and the introduction of protectionist policies aimed at moving vehicle production and supply chains onshore.

Looking forward, the US EV market is expected to remain weak this year because of the lack of consumer incentives, the negative influence of the current administration, and the scaling back of investments in electrification by most domestic automakers in light of the current governmental situation.

The Chinese market for EVs continues to grow, driven by intense domestic competition, aggressive pricing, and expanded model availability. The rest of world saw 48% growth in EVs compared with 2024.

There will continue to be more choices in electric vehicles over the next few years including ones with greater range and styles to suit a variety of preferences. The current political climate presents headwinds for the electrification of vehicles as the oil industry continues to wield significant influence. But the global transition to electric vehicles will continue.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentElectric VehiclesTechnologyChinaUnited States
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Plastic in the air
    Randy Simon
    Plastic pollution remains one of the world’s most challenging environmental problems. Plastic pollution has been found everywhere on Earth, from the highest mountain peaks to the deepest parts of the ocean. And scientists are finding that plastic is also moving through the air we breathe.
  • Earth Wise
    Third-hand smoke
    Randy Simon
    We are all aware of the dangers of second-hand smoke. It is why smoking is not allowed in almost all public spaces. But a new study has revealed a persistent and evolving threat to indoor air quality known as third-hand smoke.
  • Earth Wise
    Record high ocean heat
    Randy Simon
    The world’s oceans just keep getting hotter. International analysis published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences finds that the oceans stored more heat in 2025 than in any year since modern measurements began.