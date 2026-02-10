© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Biodiversity loss is changing what mosquitoes bite

By Randy Simon
Published February 10, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Communications Office of the City Hall of Votuporanga
/
Flickr

In healthy ecosystems, mosquitoes feed on a wide range of animals, including birds, amphibians, and mammals. But when those ecosystems lose species, mosquitoes are left with fewer choices. New research suggests that in some places where biodiversity is shrinking, humans are becoming the preferred target.

Scientists studying mosquitoes in the Atlantic Forest of Brazil analyzed blood meals from insects captured in two protected forest reserves. According to the findings, which were recently published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, most of the identifiable blood meals came from humans.

Out of more than 1,700 mosquitoes collected, researchers were able to analyze 24 blood meals. Eighteen of those came from humans. Some mosquitoes fed on multiple hosts, including combinations of human and animal blood.

The Atlantic Forest once stretched along much of Brazil’s coastline and supported extraordinary biodiversity. But today, however, only about one-third of the forest remains intact. As deforestation and human expansion push wildlife out, mosquitoes are adapting. With fewer natural hosts available, mosquitoes are increasingly feeding on the most abundant and accessible option: people.

According to the research team, understanding mosquito feeding behavior is essential for predicting outbreaks and improving prevention strategies. Knowing when and where mosquitoes are most likely to bite humans can help guide targeted surveillance and control efforts.

Protecting biodiversity isn’t always just about saving wildlife. Protecting biodiversity can also help protect human health.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentMosquitoesBiodiversityHuman Health
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Offshore wind in the courts
    Randy Simon
    The ongoing battle between the Trump administration and the American offshore wind industry saw multiple court rulings in January. In December, the Interior Department ordered all work to stop on five offshore wind projects under construction, citing unspecified national security concerns. As a result, $25 billion in investments are in jeopardy. In response, the developers of the projects filed lawsuits in various courts arguing that the government failed to justify its actions and delaying the projects would cause irreparable harm to the companies involved.
  • Earth Wise
    Shrinking lakes in Turkey
    Randy Simon
    Marmara Lake once spread across 17 square miles in the Turkish province of Manisa. Tourists came from far and wide to boat on its waters, which were the home of nearly 20,000 birds. In 2011, the lake began to dry up. By 2021, the lake had lost 98% of its water, destroying the ecosystem that depended on it.
  • Earth Wise
    Colombia protecting its rainforest
    Randy Simon
    The Amazon rainforest is the world’s large tropical rainforest, covering roughly 2.7 million square miles. It comprises more than half of the world’s remaining rainforests. It is crisscrossed by thousands of rivers, including the huge Amazon River, and is famed for its biodiversity. It is comparable in size to the United States and extends into nine South American countries. Most of it is in Brazil. Colombia contains only a small fraction of the Amazon rainforest – roughly 6% of it – but the rainforest there makes up 40% of the country.