Biodiversity loss is changing what mosquitoes bite

In healthy ecosystems, mosquitoes feed on a wide range of animals, including birds, amphibians, and mammals. But when those ecosystems lose species, mosquitoes are left with fewer choices. New research suggests that in some places where biodiversity is shrinking, humans are becoming the preferred target.

Scientists studying mosquitoes in the Atlantic Forest of Brazil analyzed blood meals from insects captured in two protected forest reserves. According to the findings, which were recently published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, most of the identifiable blood meals came from humans.

Out of more than 1,700 mosquitoes collected, researchers were able to analyze 24 blood meals. Eighteen of those came from humans. Some mosquitoes fed on multiple hosts, including combinations of human and animal blood.

The Atlantic Forest once stretched along much of Brazil’s coastline and supported extraordinary biodiversity. But today, however, only about one-third of the forest remains intact. As deforestation and human expansion push wildlife out, mosquitoes are adapting. With fewer natural hosts available, mosquitoes are increasingly feeding on the most abundant and accessible option: people.

According to the research team, understanding mosquito feeding behavior is essential for predicting outbreaks and improving prevention strategies. Knowing when and where mosquitoes are most likely to bite humans can help guide targeted surveillance and control efforts.

Protecting biodiversity isn’t always just about saving wildlife. Protecting biodiversity can also help protect human health.