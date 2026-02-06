© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Shrinking lakes in Turkey

By Randy Simon
Published February 6, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Mikhal Orela
/
Flickr

Marmara Lake once spread across 17 square miles in the Turkish province of Manisa. Tourists came from far and wide to boat on its waters, which were the home of nearly 20,000 birds. In 2011, the lake began to dry up. By 2021, the lake had lost 98% of its water, destroying the ecosystem that depended on it.

Mamara is just one of the rapidly disappearing lakes in Turkey. As a result of longstanding destructive agricultural and damming practices, 186 of the 250 lakes in Turkey have dried up over the past 50 years. Some 3.7 million acres of wetland have also dried up during that time. This is a massive ecological disaster and an existential threat that shows no signs of slowing down.

According to a recent United Nations report, Turkey is at risk of entering severe drought by 2030 with 88% of the country at risk of desertification.

The shrinking of Turkey’s lakes is mostly a result of human action but is exacerbated by drought. For decades, lake water has been diverted by dams to irrigate crops and also for mining projects.

Three quarters of water usage in Turkey is for agriculture and practices in the country have become less sustainable and more water-intensive. Historic less-thirsty crops like chickpeas, lentils, and wheat have increasingly been replaced by crops like corn, sugar beets, and avocados.

Turkey has a real water problem.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentTurkeyWaterDrought
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Colombia protecting its rainforest
    Randy Simon
    The Amazon rainforest is the world’s large tropical rainforest, covering roughly 2.7 million square miles. It comprises more than half of the world’s remaining rainforests. It is crisscrossed by thousands of rivers, including the huge Amazon River, and is famed for its biodiversity. It is comparable in size to the United States and extends into nine South American countries. Most of it is in Brazil. Colombia contains only a small fraction of the Amazon rainforest – roughly 6% of it – but the rainforest there makes up 40% of the country.
  • Earth Wise
    Emissions and economic growth
    Randy Simon
    Historically, growing industry and the economy meant burning more fossil fuels. As the world faces the prospect of needing to reduce carbon emissions, the worry is that it can’t cut emissions without cutting growth. But a new analysis by a London-based think tank has found that the opposite is happening.
  • Earth Wise
    Buyouts for flood-prone housing
    Randy Simon
    New Jersey has a program called Blue Acres, started in 1995, which to date has used more than $234 million in federal and state funds to pay fair market value to purchase homes in flood-prone areas. The properties are returned to permanent open space, which can better absorb rainwater than man-made surfaces such as concrete, asphalt, and buildings.