Earth Wise
China exporting green technology and environmental problems

By Randy Simon
Published January 23, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
All around the world, Chinese companies are building factories, mines, and refineries that make EVs, batteries, solar panels, and other green energy technologies. Since 2022, Chinese companies have committed to spending $200 billion in clean energy manufacturing investments overseas. These facilities are located in every continent other than Antarctica.

This massive investment is taking a meaningful bite out the funding needed to significantly reduce the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Without question, this is a good thing.

However, the situation isn’t all positive. Many of the projects are going forward in spite of local opposition and some have significant environmental, social, and human rights impact.

Hungary is a major focus for Chinese clean energy projects. There have been at least 18 EV and battery-related projects announced or built in Hungary to date, adding up to $17 billion in investments. Hungary does not have abundant resources that would make it otherwise attractive for such facilities. Environmentalists say that the Hungarian investments have been accelerated by lax oversight and fast-tracked permitting. Victor Orban’s government eliminated the country’s environment ministry after coming to power in 2010 and has broadly cracked down on protests and dissent.

As is generally the case when large sums of money are involved, even projects whose desired outcome and motivation are positive and in keeping with some of the world’s most pressing needs can suffer from corruption and can still be harmful in many ways.

Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    The return of the new world screwworm
    Randy Simon
    The new world screwworm once caused widespread devastation to livestock in the United States, prompting a decades-long eradication effort. Today, scientists in California are taking proactive steps to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.
  • Earth Wise
    Iran is drying up
    Randy Simon
    In November, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the country “has no choice” but to relocate its capital. Severe ecological strain has made Tehran impossible to sustain. Even as that country’s regime spends billions of dollars on rebuilding its military and nuclear infrastructure as well as supporting terrorist groups in the Middle East, Iran is running out of water.
  • Earth Wise
    Less expensive carbon capture
    Randy Simon
    Reducing carbon dioxide emissions is the primary way to mitigate the effects of climate change. Converting to renewable energy sources to generate electricity and the electrification of vehicles are key requirements for reducing emissions. But industrial plants produce about 20% of global emissions. Major contributors include the production of petrochemicals, cement, and fertilizers. The emissions come from both the heat required for the industrial processes and from the processes themselves.