© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Less expensive carbon capture

By Randy Simon
Published January 20, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Sam LaRussa
/
Flickr

Reducing carbon dioxide emissions is the primary way to mitigate the effects of climate change. Converting to renewable energy sources to generate electricity and the electrification of vehicles are key requirements for reducing emissions. But industrial plants produce about 20% of global emissions. Major contributors include the production of petrochemicals, cement, and fertilizers. The emissions come from both the heat required for the industrial processes and from the processes themselves.

As a result, capturing the carbon dioxide emitted by industrial plants is an important part of the effort to reduce global warming. There are technologies available for carbon capture, but they tend to be energy intensive and, therefore, expensive. The most common method involves running waste gases through a solution that contains chemical compounds called amines. As the amines absorb CO2, their pH drops and their ability to absorb the gas drops quickly.

Chemical engineers at MIT have developed a simple way to make carbon capture more efficient and less expensive. It involves adding a chemical to carbon capture chemicals that stabilizes their pH and allows them to absorb more CO2 at relatively low temperatures. The chemical is called ‘tris’, which is short for trishydroxymethylaminomethane.

When tris is added to existing absorbent chemicals, they can do their work at 140 degrees Fahrenheit compared with more than 250 degrees without the tris. This reduces operating costs dramatically. The approach could be implemented almost immediately in fairly standard types of equipment.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentCarbon CaptureTechnologyCarbon Dioxide
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    New York backing off on being green
    Randy Simon
    New York State has some of the nation’s most aggressive policies addressing climate change, including a law that is aimed at all but eliminating greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Gas-powered cars, oil-burning heaters and furnaces, and fossil-fueled electric plants are supposed to be on the way out. But the state has recently started putting the brakes on progress towards that green future.
  • Earth Wise
    Contrails and climate
    Randy Simon
    Contrails – short for condensation trails – are linear clouds made up of ice crystals that form behind jet aircraft at high altitudes. These artificial cirrus clouds are formed when hot and moist aircraft exhaust meets cold and humid ambient air. Water vapor in the exhaust condenses on particles that originate from soot in aircraft exhaust.
  • Earth Wise
    Reducing emissions from dairy cows
    Randy Simon
    Livestock production contributes between 11% and 19% of global greenhouse emissions. The largest source of these emissions is enteric methane, the gas produced during digestion as the feed ferments in the animal’s stomach and is released mainly through burping. There are other cattle-related emissions as well, including the release of nitrous oxide from manure.