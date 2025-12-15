© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Fossil fuels and COP30

By Randy Simon
Published December 15, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Ricardo Stuckert
/
Flickr

The final agreement produced at the COP30 meeting where representatives of nearly 200 countries met to address the issue of climate change makes no mention of transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Eighty-three countries, including most European Union countries, the UK, and Small Island States, expressed support for the idea of a coalition or joint effort to abandon the use of fossil fuels globally. But a group of nations opposed to even mentioning the end of fossil fuels in any COP30 document – led by Saudi Arabia and its allies along with Russia – successfully prevented any anti-fossil fuel language.

An initiative led by the Colombian government and endorsed by 24 other countries was launched at the meeting. It produced a document calling for a collective effort at a “just, orderly, and equitable transition away from fossil fuels, aligned with trajectories compatible with limiting the increase in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.” The coalition also announced the holding of the first Conference on the End of Fossils, to be held in the Colombian city of Santa Maria in April, 2026.

The intense two weeks of the conference that could not put in place any real decisive efforts to address climate change are a testament to the tremendous power wielded by the global gas and oil industry. Those industries generated over $4 trillion in revenue last year. Protecting that revenue stream overrides any other considerations for those involved in that business. In our own country, the petroleum industry spends hundreds of millions of dollars to influence elections and government office holders. That kind of money results in a tremendous amount of influence in policy.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentCOP30Fossil FuelsGlobal Warming
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    There is some climate progress
    Randy Simon
    In 2015, a report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimated that the world was headed towards 3.7 to 4.8 degrees Celsius of warming if stronger actions were not taken to cut emissions. This level of increased temperature (as much as nearly 9 degrees Fahrenheit) was described as being incompatible with an organized, equitable, and civilized global community. In short, the consequences would be dire.
  • Earth Wise
    Can Antarctica's collapse be stopped?
    Randy Simon
    Antarctica is warming roughly twice as fast as the rest of the planet, putting its vast ice sheets, surrounding oceans, and unique ecosystems at growing risk. A new study led by researchers from the Australian National University and the University of New South Wales warns that the continent may face sudden and potentially irreversible changes. Without sharp global reductions in carbon emissions, these shifts could reverberate far beyond Antarctica, affecting ocean currents, weather patterns, and coastal communities across Australia and around the world.
  • Earth Wise
    Plastic-eating bacteria
    Randy Simon
    Researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia have found that there are marine bacteria living in all the world’s oceans that are able to consume and digest plastic – in particular polyethylene terephthalate (or PET) plastic – the plastic found in soda bottles, clothing, and many other things.