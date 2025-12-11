Can Antarctica's collapse be stopped?

Antarctica is warming roughly twice as fast as the rest of the planet, putting its vast ice sheets, surrounding oceans, and unique ecosystems at growing risk. A new study led by researchers from the Australian National University and the University of New South Wales warns that the continent may face sudden and potentially irreversible changes. Without sharp global reductions in carbon emissions, these shifts could reverberate far beyond Antarctica, affecting ocean currents, weather patterns, and coastal communities across Australia and around the world.

The study, which was recently published in the journal Nature, found that multiple large-scale changes are already unfolding simultaneously across Antarctica, with each fraction of a degree of global warming intensifying these changes.

One of the most urgent concerns is the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. Researchers say it’s at extreme risk of collapse as carbon dioxide levels continue to rise. A full collapse could raise global sea levels by approximately ten feet, threatening coastal populations and major cities around the world.

The sharp decline in Antarctic sea ice is another alarming signal. Combined with the weakening of deep ocean circulation in the Southern Ocean, the reduction in sea ice suggests these systems are more vulnerable to rising temperatures than previously thought. As sea ice melts, the darker ocean surface absorbs more solar heat, triggering a feedback loop that further intensifies regional warming.