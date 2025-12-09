© 2025
Earth Wise
Can geoengineering save coffee, chocolate, and wine?

By Randy Simon
Published December 9, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Randi Hausken
/
Flickr

Crops that sustain communities and economies around the world are increasingly at risk from a changing climate. Rising temperatures and extreme weather are putting everything from staple grains and fruits to specialty crops at risk, including three global favorites: coffee, chocolate, and wine grapes. According to a new study by researchers at Colorado State University, even bold climate intervention efforts may not be enough to protect them.

The research, which was recently published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, examined whether a controversial geoengineering technique called Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (or SAI) could help safeguard these crops. This method aims to cool the planet by releasing reflective particles into the upper atmosphere, mimicking the temporary cooling that occurs after large volcanic eruptions.

Researchers simulated climate conditions from 2036 to 2045 across 18 important crop-producing regions. While the model showed that this technique could lower surface temperatures, it did not reliably protect the delicate balance of rainfall, humidity, and soil conditions that crops like grapes, coffee, and cacao depend on. In fact, only 6 of the 18 regions showed any significant improvement compared to a future scenario without SAI. Erratic rainfall and shifting humidity proved to be the biggest obstacles.

The study’s authors caution that, while geoengineering may offer short-term relief, it’s no substitute for building resilient farming systems and reducing global emissions. Securing the future of crops like coffee, cacao, and wine grapes will require innovation and a lasting commitment to sustainable adaptation.

