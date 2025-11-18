© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

The carbon “hoofprint” of cities

By Randy Simon
Published November 18, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Lance Cheung/USDA
/
Flickr

What we eat has a profound impact on the planet. According to a new study led by scientists from the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota, our dietary choices - and where we make them - strongly influence our contribution to climate change. The study, which was recently published in the journal Nature Climate Change, found meat consumption in the U.S. generates a massive and often overlooked source of greenhouse gas emissions.

By tracing the supply chains for beef, pork, and chicken, the researchers calculated the planet-warming emissions from raising the animals Americans eat - what they call the nation’s carbon “hoofprint” - for more than 3,500 towns and cities across the country. The results are staggering: city meat consumption generates about 362 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year, which is roughly the same amount of emissions produced by all the fossil fuels burned in American homes.

Even though meat consumption per person is similar across the country, the carbon hoofprint of diets varies widely depending on where the meat was produced and how it was raised. Beef accounts for about 73% of the average city’s carbon hoofprint, since producing it generates far more climate-warming pollution than pork or chicken.

The research reveals how deeply urban and rural systems are connected. City diets depend heavily on rural counties for livestock feed, grazing land, and processing, which can sometimes be thousands of miles away.

The researchers hope cities will use their findings to shape smarter climate policies by supporting sustainable farming, promoting plant-forward meals, and recognizing that urban choices have rural consequences.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentLivestockEmissionsDiets
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Less scrutiny for toxic chemicals
    Randy Simon
    The Environmental Protection Agency under the Trump administration has proposed a new rule that would dramatically weaken safety reviews for some of the most toxic chemicals that are already on the market.
  • Earth Wise
    Problems for New York's climate goals
    Randy Simon
    On October 2nd, the Trump Administration announced the termination of 321 awards, claiming to achieve $7.5 billion in savings from clean energy projects. In reality, many of these awards were already past their end date and the money had already been spent. However, the cuts still amount to nearly $5 billion.
  • Earth Wise
    An enhanced way of deicing aircraft
    Randy Simon
    Anyone who has flown out of cold places in the winter has experienced airplane deicing. The process, which must be performed just before takeoff to ensure safety, involves spraying a heated, glycol-based fluid onto aircraft surfaces to remove existing ice, snow, or frost. These frozen coatings can dangerously reduce lift and control during flight. They are often removed with electrical heating before deicing fluid is applied. The effectiveness of the deicing lasts for only a limited amount of time. If there are delays in takeoff, deicing may need to be repeated. Deicing is expensive and can lead to major delays in air travel during the winter.