Earth Wise
Problems for New York's climate goals

By Randy Simon
Published November 14, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
On October 2nd, the Trump Administration announced the termination of 321 awards, claiming to achieve $7.5 billion in savings from clean energy projects. In reality, many of these awards were already past their end date and the money had already been spent. However, the cuts still amount to nearly $5 billion.

The current U.S. Department of Energy Secretary is a vocal opponent of clean energy technology. His background is in fracking, nuclear technology, and mining. He is a climate change skeptic, which has basically upended the mission of the DoE.

The federal opposition to clean energy is impacting programs on the state level. Empire Clean Cities, which promotes the advancement of alternative fuels and alternative-fuel vehicles in New York, was among the organizations that had its fund cut. Among its activities is the creation of an electrification plan for Hunts Point, a neighborhood in the Bronx that attracts a high volume of freight traffic partly due to its proximity to food centers.

New York State has lofty climate goals but is struggling to try to meet them. The state was the recipient of 20 of the awards that were cancelled by the federal government. New York remains committed to reducing emissions and continues to invest toward that goal. Governor Kathy Hochul recently allocated $1 billion towards clean energy projects and emission-reduction efforts and directed the New York Power Authority to build at least one new nuclear power plant by 2040. On the other hand, the federal Department of Energy is pushing for approvals for two new natural gas pipelines to pass through the state.

Climate Change Environment Renewable Power Clean Energy Technology
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    An enhanced way of deicing aircraft
    Randy Simon
    Anyone who has flown out of cold places in the winter has experienced airplane deicing. The process, which must be performed just before takeoff to ensure safety, involves spraying a heated, glycol-based fluid onto aircraft surfaces to remove existing ice, snow, or frost. These frozen coatings can dangerously reduce lift and control during flight. They are often removed with electrical heating before deicing fluid is applied. The effectiveness of the deicing lasts for only a limited amount of time. If there are delays in takeoff, deicing may need to be repeated. Deicing is expensive and can lead to major delays in air travel during the winter.
  • Earth Wise
    Melting Swiss glaciers
    Randy Simon
    Switzerland has over 1,400 glaciers. Some of them are world famous, including the largest one, the Aletsch Glacier, which is a World Heritage Site located in the Barnese Alps. At its deepest point, it is about 3,000 feet thick. But like other glaciers in Switzerland, the Aletsch is shrinking – by more than 150 feet per year due to global warming. In total, more than 1,000 small glaciers have melted away entirely since the 1970s.
  • Earth Wise
    Untracked disasters are still disasters
    Randy Simon
    The Trump administration decided this year to stop updating a federal database that tracked the cost of extreme weather, compiling an annual list of hurricanes, wildfires, and other disasters that caused at least $1 billion in damage. The government had maintained that database since the 1990s, with data going back to 1980. Evidently, this information was deemed to be unimportant, or at least inconvenient.