The decline of coal power

Coal has historically been the largest source of global electricity generation. For the first half of the 20th century, more than half of the world’s electricity came from coal power plants. Until the 1950s, most of the rest came from hydroelectric plants. Nuclear power grew rapidly from the 1950s up until a decline that began at the turn of the new century. Natural gas assumed a growing role that has continued to increase since then. Only in the past two decades have renewables like solar and wind power become significant contributors.

And thus, it is remarkable that renewables have accounted for 34.3% of global electricity generation for the first half of this year, overtaking coal for the first time as its share shrank to 33.1%. Electricity demand has continued to skyrocket but expansion of renewables has outpaced demand. Meanwhile, consumption of coal and natural gas has decreased slightly.

In some poorer countries, such as Nigeria, Zambia, and Pakistan, rising energy costs and frequent blackouts have led many homeowners to install solar panels. India is at the beginning of a solar boom as well.

In the U.S., coal power peaked at 57% of total electricity generation in 1988 and gradually declined since then, dropping below 20% in 2020. With an administration antagonistic towards renewables and supportive of fossil fuels, projections are that U.S. renewables will grow roughly half as fast as was predicted just last year. Whether coal as opposed to natural gas and oil will be much of a beneficiary of this situation remains to be seen.