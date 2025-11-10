© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

The decline of coal power

By Randy Simon
Published November 10, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Roman Ranniew
/
Flickr

Coal has historically been the largest source of global electricity generation. For the first half of the 20th century, more than half of the world’s electricity came from coal power plants. Until the 1950s, most of the rest came from hydroelectric plants. Nuclear power grew rapidly from the 1950s up until a decline that began at the turn of the new century. Natural gas assumed a growing role that has continued to increase since then. Only in the past two decades have renewables like solar and wind power become significant contributors.

And thus, it is remarkable that renewables have accounted for 34.3% of global electricity generation for the first half of this year, overtaking coal for the first time as its share shrank to 33.1%. Electricity demand has continued to skyrocket but expansion of renewables has outpaced demand. Meanwhile, consumption of coal and natural gas has decreased slightly.

In some poorer countries, such as Nigeria, Zambia, and Pakistan, rising energy costs and frequent blackouts have led many homeowners to install solar panels. India is at the beginning of a solar boom as well.

In the U.S., coal power peaked at 57% of total electricity generation in 1988 and gradually declined since then, dropping below 20% in 2020. With an administration antagonistic towards renewables and supportive of fossil fuels, projections are that U.S. renewables will grow roughly half as fast as was predicted just last year. Whether coal as opposed to natural gas and oil will be much of a beneficiary of this situation remains to be seen.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentCoalRenewable PowerElectricity
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Pakistan and climate change
    Randy Simon
    Pakistan, a country with over a quarter billion people, is one that is extremely vulnerable to climate change. Pakistan, with 25% of its population living in poverty, contributes just 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Nevertheless, it experiences increasingly frequent heatwaves, droughts, and catastrophic floods driven by the changing climate.
  • Earth Wise
    Disruption of ocean currents
    Randy Simon
    A subpolar gyre is a large-scale ocean current system located at high latitudes created by a persistent region of low atmospheric pressure. These gyres circulate water in a cyclonic direction – counter-clockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere. This circular motion of water drives the upwelling of cold, nutrient-rich deep water to the surface, which plays an important role in regulating the climate in the higher latitudes as well as the nutrient cycles that sustain ocean ecosystems. Subpolar gyres influence the circulation of other ocean currents like the North Atlantic Current, the East Greenland Current, and the Labrador Current.
  • Earth Wise
    Ancient microbes
    Randy Simon
    Permafrost is the frozen mix of soil, ice, and rocks that occupies nearly a quarter of the land in the northern hemisphere. It contains vast amounts of animal and plant remains along with bacteria and other microorganisms. All it has been frozen – stuck in time – for millennia.