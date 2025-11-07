© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Pakistan and climate change

By Randy Simon
Published November 7, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Ali Hyder Junejo
/
Flickr

Pakistan, a country with over a quarter billion people, is one that is extremely vulnerable to climate change.Pakistan, with 25% of its population living in poverty, contributes just 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions.Nevertheless, it experiences increasingly frequent heatwaves, droughts, and catastrophic floods driven by the changing climate.

The South Asian monsoon is a vital part of life for 2 billion people.These rains from June to September are essential for the region’s crops and for reducing its searing heat. However, for the second time in three years, record-breaking rains in the Himalayas have made the monsoon deadly for millions of people across Pakistan.

Floods pouring out of the Himalayas into Pakistan in August and September killed a thousand people and forced the evacuation of 2.5 million people, mostly poor villagers.More than 4,000 villages were inundated.

Pakistan’s geography makes it a hotspot for increases in extreme rainfall, putting it on the front line of climate change.Global warming causes the atmosphere to be able hold more moisture.Monsoon storms now form in a warmer atmosphere that holds and dumps far more moisture in short bursts, causing flash floods and landslides.In addition, record high temperatures are also occurring in parts of Pakistan.

Pakistan is struggling to upgrade its infrastructure and implement other measures to mitigate the effects of climate change and continues to seek help from international sources.It is a case study in how vulnerable many of the world’s poorest people are to the climate change that now seems increasingly unstoppable.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangePakistanFloodingMonsoonPoverty
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Disruption of ocean currents
    Randy Simon
    A subpolar gyre is a large-scale ocean current system located at high latitudes created by a persistent region of low atmospheric pressure. These gyres circulate water in a cyclonic direction – counter-clockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere. This circular motion of water drives the upwelling of cold, nutrient-rich deep water to the surface, which plays an important role in regulating the climate in the higher latitudes as well as the nutrient cycles that sustain ocean ecosystems. Subpolar gyres influence the circulation of other ocean currents like the North Atlantic Current, the East Greenland Current, and the Labrador Current.
  • Earth Wise
    Ancient microbes
    Randy Simon
    Permafrost is the frozen mix of soil, ice, and rocks that occupies nearly a quarter of the land in the northern hemisphere. It contains vast amounts of animal and plant remains along with bacteria and other microorganisms. All it has been frozen – stuck in time – for millennia.
  • Earth Wise
    A speed bump for electric cars
    Randy Simon
    At the end of September, the $7,500 federal tax credit for purchases of new electric cars and the $3,000 credit for used electric cars were discontinued, as a result of the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act that has undone multiple clean energy policies. Because of this, forecasts for EV sales over the next several years have been cut in half compared to what they were a year ago.