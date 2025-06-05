Meg Stone on “The Cost of Fear”

On this week’s 51%, we take a feminist self-defense course with IMPACT Boston Executive Director Meg Stone. In her new book, The Cost of Fear, Stone says a majority of the safety advice given to women – like “Don’t walk at night,” “Don’t put your hair in a ponytail” – is well-meaning, but sexist, and doesn’t actually address gender-based violence on a large scale. Rather than teaching “safety through compliance,” Stone focuses on “safety through resistance”: the understanding that government systems meant to protect people often fail, that you are more likely to be assaulted by someone you know – and that you have the power to advocate for yourself, and get out, should you face a dangerous situation.

Guest: Meg Stone, executive director of IMPACT Boston and author of The Cost of Fear: Why Most Safety Advice is Sexist and How We Can Stop Gender-Based Violence



This episode touches on domestic violence and sexual assault. If you or someone you love has been impacted, please know help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE or by texting "START" to 88788. RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at 1-800-656-HOPE.

