Fifty-One Percent
51%

Dr. Margo Lowy on 'Maternal Ambivalence'

By Jesse King
Published May 8, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Post Hill Press/Dr. Margo Lowy
Book Cover and Headshot

On this week's 51%, we recognize Mother's Day and sit down with Dr. Margo Lowy to discuss her book Maternal Ambivalence: The Loving Moments & Bitter Truths of Motherhood. A psychotherapist specializing in mothering, Dr. Lowy offers advice on how to navigate the conflicting emotions that come with being a parent, and how to accept the highs and the lows. In Maternal Ambivalence, Dr. Lowy argues that the darker feelings of motherhood are completely normal, and powerfully fuel the love we have for our children.

Guest: Dr. Margo Lowy, Maternal Ambivalence: The Loving Moments & Bitter Truths of Motherhood

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. This episode contains the track "Serene Guitar Melody" by Universfield.

 ————

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
