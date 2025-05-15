Amy Friedman on “Home and Away” and the pain in our prison system

On this week’s 51%, we learn about an organization offering community to children and teens impacted by incarceration and deportation. The Pathfinder Network, which merged with the POPS Club in 2022, has support groups in schools across the country, where students can share their thoughts and fears stigma-free. POPS Founder Amy Friedman also edits a regular anthology of students’ creative work. The latest edition is titled Home and Away.

Guests: Amy Friedman, founder of the POPS Club, and Tyler Stonebreaker, a student with the Pathfinder Network in Portland, Oregon; Meaghan Smith, author of Widows Can Love Again

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

