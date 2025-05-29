Jasmine Amy Rogers on ‘Boop: The Musical’

On this week’s 51%, we chat with rising Broadway star Jasmine Amy Rogers about her Tony-nominated performance in BOOP! The Musical, and how she gets in character for the iconic role of Betty Boop. We also stop by a panel discussion with the author of Barbie and Ruth: The Story of the World’s Most Famous Doll and the Woman Who Created Her.

Guest: Jasmine Amy Rogers, actress and star of BOOP! The Musical on Broadway

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. This episode also contains the track "funny bunny" by LowLevA.

