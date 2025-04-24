© 2025
Jill Hasday on "We the Men"

By Jesse King
Published April 24, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Jill Hasday's headshot and book cover.
Jill Hasday's headshot and book cover.

On this week's 51%, we chat with Minnesota Law Professor Jill Hasday about her book, We the Men: How Forgetting Women's Struggles for Equality Perpetuates Inequality. Hasday explains how downplaying women's history and exaggerating our progress on women's rights prevents us from tackling the inequalities we still face. In We the Men, Hasday details court cases throughout American history where judges have praised the progress of women and, in the same breath, held them back.

Guests: Jill Hasday, Centennial Professor of Law at the University of Minnesota Law School, and the author of We the Men: How Forgetting Women’s Struggles for Equality Perpetuates Inequality; Stephanie Woodward, disability rights attorney and executive director of the Disability EmpowHer Network
 
51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. This episode contains the track "Phasing" by Lo-Fi Astronaut on Free Music Archive.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
