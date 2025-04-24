Jill Hasday on "We the Men"

On this week's 51%, we chat with Minnesota Law Professor Jill Hasday about her book, We the Men: How Forgetting Women's Struggles for Equality Perpetuates Inequality. Hasday explains how downplaying women's history and exaggerating our progress on women's rights prevents us from tackling the inequalities we still face. In We the Men, Hasday details court cases throughout American history where judges have praised the progress of women and, in the same breath, held them back.

Guests: Jill Hasday, Centennial Professor of Law at the University of Minnesota Law School, and the author of We the Men: How Forgetting Women’s Struggles for Equality Perpetuates Inequality; Stephanie Woodward, disability rights attorney and executive director of the Disability EmpowHer Network



