The SAVE Act: What would it mean for women voters?

The House has passed the SAVE Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship from anyone registering to vote in federal elections. What might this mean for married women and other voters with changed names or hard-to-reach documents? We discuss the bill (and where it goes from here) with Dr. Elizabeth Matto, director of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University - New Brunswick. We also learn a little more about civil rights icon Elizabeth Freeman, who is one of two women to be honored with a bust in the Massachusetts Senate Chamber.

————

Guest: Dr. Elizabeth Matto, director of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University - New Brunswick; Greta Bedekovics, associate director of Democracy Policy at the Center for American Progress

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. This episode contains a track called "Just a Taste" by Beat Mekanik.