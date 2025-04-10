How to prepare for a recession (just in case)

On this week’s 51%, we learn how to prep for and survive a recession with Professor Suzanne Shu of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business. We also chat with business journalist Alison Kosik about her new book What’s Up with Women and Money? Part memoir, part how-to guide, Kosik’s book explains how women can feel more confident navigating their finances, invest for the future, and avoid getting taken for a ride at the car dealership.

Guests: Suzanne Shu, John S. Dyson Professor of Marketing at Cornell’s SC Johnson College of Business; Alison Kosik, author of What’s Up With Women and Money? How To Do All the Financial Stuff You’ve Been Avoiding



