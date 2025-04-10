© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fifty-One Percent
51%

How to prepare for a recession (just in case)

By Jesse King
Published April 10, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Cornell SC Johnson College of Business/Harriman House
Suzanne Shu headshot and book cover.

On this week’s 51%, we learn how to prep for and survive a recession with Professor Suzanne Shu of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business. We also chat with business journalist Alison Kosik about her new book What’s Up with Women and Money? Part memoir, part how-to guide, Kosik’s book explains how women can feel more confident navigating their finances, invest for the future, and avoid getting taken for a ride at the car dealership.

Guests: Suzanne Shu, John S. Dyson Professor of Marketing at Cornell’s SC Johnson College of Business; Alison Kosik, author of What’s Up With Women and Money? How To Do All the Financial Stuff You’ve Been Avoiding

 
51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

————

Tags
51% Suzanne Shu bookmoney
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Related Content
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Nanda Reddy on "A Girl Within a Girl Within a Girl"
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we speak with author Nanda Reddy about her new novel A Girl Within a Girl Within a Girl. An exploration of identity and the immigrant experience, A Girl Within a Girl Within a Girl follows Maya, an Indo-Guyanese woman, as she confronts the many versions of herself, she had to create in order to escape her traumatic youth and survive as an undocumented immigrant in the U.S.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Dr. Samra Zafar on "Unconditional"
    Jesse King
    We internalize a lot of ideas about womanhood, good and bad, as we grow up. On this week’s 51%, we speak with Dr. Samra Zafar about how to ditch the bad ones. In her new book Unconditional, Zafar shares her journey of escaping an abusive, forced marriage and unlearning her long-held beliefs around love and womanhood.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    The Women of NOW
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we sit down with longtime feminist activist Muriel Fox to chat about how the National Organization for Women got started in the 1960s, and how it fought for many of the rights and opportunities women cherish today.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Jane McManus on ‘The Fast Track’
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we speak with sports journalist Jane McManus about the history and business of women’s sports, as detailed in her new book The Fast Track.
Load More