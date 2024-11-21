© 2024
Fifty-One Percent
51%

Alice Rothchild on "Inspired and Outraged"

By Jesse King
Published November 21, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST
New Village Press
Book Cover

On this week’s 51%, we speak with physician and author Dr. Alice Rothchild about her new memoir, "Inspired and Outraged: The Making of a Feminist Physician." Rothchild worked almost 40 years as an OB/GYN, taught at Harvard Medical School, contributed to the first edition of "Our Bodies, Ourselves," and co-founded an all-women’s practice in Boston in the late 1970s. In "Inspired and Outraged," Rothchild uses poetry to explore her transformation from a 1950s “good girl” to a fierce physician and activist.

Guest: Dr. Alice Rothchild, author of "Inspired and Outraged: The Making of a Feminist Physician"

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
    Fifty-One Percent
    Erin Loos Cutraro on why "She Should Run"
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we speak with Erin Loos Cutraro, founder and CEO of the nonprofit She Should Run, about why Kamala Harris’ loss should not discourage women from running for office.
    Fifty-One Percent
    Kamala Harris concedes
    Jesse King
    Donald Trump will once again be president of the United States. The former president defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in this month's general election, marking the second time Americans have chosen Trump over a woman candidate. On this week’s 51%, we check in with Ange-Marie Hancock, a political science professor and Kamala Harris Project scholar with The Ohio State University. Also, for 10 states, abortion rights were literally on the ballot this year in the form of various ballot proposals. We’ll take a look at the results with the Center for Reproductive Rights.
    Jesse King
    Election Day is November 5. Is anyone else nervous? We speak with Shevaun D. Neupert, a professor of psychology at North Carolina State University, about the impacts of election anxiety and how to cope before and after voting. We also hear from the sisters behind the “Vote Without Fear” campaign, reminding women — especially those in controlling relationships — that who they vote for is not public information.
    Can we heal the divide?
    Jesse King
    Election season is here and tensions are high. On this week’s 51%, we learn about a nonprofit working to heal America’s political divide and foster healthier dialogues between citizens. Gabriella Timmis of Braver Angels teaches us how to build trust and, in some cases, find common ground with people we disagree with. Our associate producer, Madeleine Reynolds, also speaks with etiquette expert Elaine Swann about how to confront rude people and “let crazy be crazy.”
