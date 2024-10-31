© 2024
Fifty-One Percent
51%

Can we heal the divide?

By Jesse King
Published October 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
WS Publishing
Book Cover

Election season is here and tensions are high. On this week’s 51%, we learn about a nonprofit working to heal America’s political divide and foster healthier dialogues between citizens. Gabriella Timmis of Braver Angels teaches us how to build trust and, in some cases, find common ground with people we disagree with. Our associate producer, Madeleine Reynolds, also speaks with etiquette expert Elaine Swann about how to confront rude people and “let crazy be crazy.”

 Guests: Gabriella Timmis, director of communications and marketing for Braver Angels and Blue leader of its New York City Alliance; Elaine Swann, etiquette expert and author of Let Crazy Be Crazy: Then Politely Get What You Want, Get Your Point Across, and Gently Put People in Their Place

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

————
 

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
  • Voting Without Fear
    Jesse King
    Election Day is November 5. Is anyone else nervous? We speak with Shevaun D. Neupert, a professor of psychology at North Carolina State University, about the impacts of election anxiety and how to cope before and after voting. We also hear from the sisters behind the “Vote Without Fear” campaign, reminding women — especially those in controlling relationships — that who they vote for is not public information.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Dr. Arnold Baskies on breast density and cancer screening
    On this week’s 51%, we recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month and learn why doctors are being instructed to tell patients about their breast density after mammograms. We also speak with Dr. Elizabeth Lucal of Nuvance Health about the impacts of iron deficiency and anemia on women. And Natasha Senjanovic of the New York Public News Network brings us a report on how the healthcare industry is responding to one of the top causes of maternal mortality: femicide.
  • Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons speaks with Equinox Inc. counselor Melissa Kovelman about what domestic violence looks like in different types of relationships and how to seek help. We also check in with Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood about the various services it offers to patients struggling with menopause.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    "Reproductive: Health, Fertility, Agency"
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we stop by a traveling exhibition using photography to explore the physical and emotional realities of fertility and childbirth. “Reproductive: Health, Fertility, Agency” — from Columbia College Chicago — is now on view at Vassar College’s Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center through February 2. We also stop by a ceremony celebrating a new statue of Sojourner Truth in Kingston, New York, and recognize the 50th anniversary of a women’s art collective in Rosendale.
