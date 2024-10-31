Can we heal the divide?

Election season is here and tensions are high. On this week’s 51%, we learn about a nonprofit working to heal America’s political divide and foster healthier dialogues between citizens. Gabriella Timmis of Braver Angels teaches us how to build trust and, in some cases, find common ground with people we disagree with. Our associate producer, Madeleine Reynolds, also speaks with etiquette expert Elaine Swann about how to confront rude people and “let crazy be crazy.”

Guests: Gabriella Timmis, director of communications and marketing for Braver Angels and Blue leader of its New York City Alliance; Elaine Swann, etiquette expert and author of Let Crazy Be Crazy: Then Politely Get What You Want, Get Your Point Across, and Gently Put People in Their Place

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

