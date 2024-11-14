Erin Loos Cutraro on why "She Should Run"

On this week’s 51%, we speak with Erin Loos Cutraro, founder and CEO of the nonprofit She Should Run, about why Kamala Harris’ loss should not discourage women from running for office. Also, the reelection of former President Donald Trump has piqued some Americans’ interest in the “4B movement,” a fringe freminist movement from South Korea where women swear off sex, dating, marriage and childbearing with men. We speak with Yale University’s Meera Choi about where the 4B movement got its start, and whether it could actually gain traction in the U.S.

Guests: Erin Loos Cutraro, CEO and founder of She Should Run; Meera Choi, sociology PhD. candidate and researcher at Yale University

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.