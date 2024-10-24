Voting Without Fear

Election Day is November 5. Is anyone else nervous? We speak with Shevaun D. Neupert, a professor of psychology at North Carolina State University, about the impacts of election anxiety and how to cope before and after voting. We also hear from the sisters behind the “Vote Without Fear” campaign, reminding women — especially those in controlling relationships — that who they vote for is not public information.

Guests: Shevaun D. Neupert, professor of psychology at North Carolina State University; Olivia Howell Dreizen and Genevieve Dreizen, co-founders of Fresh Starts Registry and the "Vote Without Fear" campaign

This episode discusses domestic violence. If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence or intimate partner abuse, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-799-SAFE, or by texting “START” to 88788.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

————