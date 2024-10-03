On this week’s 51%, we stop by a traveling exhibition using photography to explore the physical and emotional realities of fertility and childbirth. “Reproductive: Health, Fertility, Agency” — from Columbia College Chicago — is now on view at Vassar College’s Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center through February 2. We also stop by a ceremony celebrating a new statue of Sojourner Truth in Kingston, New York, and recognize the 50th anniversary of a women’s art collective in Rosendale.

Guest: Mary-Kay Lombino, curator and deputy director at the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College

You can learn more about Vassar's "Reproductive: Health, Fertility, Agency" here. The original exhibition can be toured found here.

