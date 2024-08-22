© 2024
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

National Breastfeeding Month

By Jesse King
Published August 22, 2024 at 8:05 PM EDT
Photos provided by: Girl Blue and The Heirloom Lactation, LLC

On this week's 51%, we recognize National Breastfeeding Month. We learn from lactation consultant Cara Banks about what new moms should know as they navigate breastfeeding, and how they can adjust if it doesn't come easily. Our associate producer, Jody Cowan also speaks with singer-songwriter Girl Blue about her new song, and how she balances music with motherhood.

————

Guests: Cara Banks, IBCLC with Heirloom Lactation; Girl Blue and Jimi W., singer-songwriters and producers

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producers are Jody Cowan and Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
