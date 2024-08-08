Jessica Palden on “Teardrop on Fire”

On this week’s 51%, we hear from the director of a new documentary telling the stories of domestic violence survivors in Sri Lanka. Teardrop on Fire, the debut film from director Jessica Palden, explores the community impacts of toxic, abusive relationships, and highlights the allies working to help survivors. We also speak with David Radley, senior scientist for The Commonwealth Fund, about the organization’s 2024 scorecard for women’s healthcare in the U.S.

Guests: Jessica Palden, director of Teardrop on Fire; David Radley, senior scientist for The Commonwealth Fund

You can find The Commonwealth Fund’s full “2024 Scorecard on Women’s Health and Reproductive Care” here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producers are Jody Cowan and Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

