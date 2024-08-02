© 2024
Muriel Fox on "The Women's Revolution"

By Jesse King,
Ian Pickus
Published August 2, 2024 at 10:06 AM EDT
Dorothy Hong
/
New Village Press
Muriel Fox & The Women's Revolution

On this week’s 51%, we sit down with Muriel Fox, feminist activist and cofounder of the National Organization for Women, about her new memoir celebrating the second wave feminist movement — and those who made it happen. WAMC’s Ian Pickus also speaks with reporter Rose Eveleth about their new podcast Tested, examining the history of sexual division in elite sports.

Guests: Muriel Fox, co-founder of the National Organization for Women and author of The Women's Revolution: How We Changed Your Life; Rose Eveleth, reporter and producer of Tested

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

————

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
