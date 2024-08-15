"Decolonizing science" with Drs. Fowler and Vandebroek

On this week’s 51%, our associate producer Jody Cowan speaks with ethnobotanist Dr. Ina Vandebroek and anthropologist Dr. Cynthia Fowler about efforts in the science community to address racism and decolonize the way we study and name native plants around the world. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons also stops by a community center in New York that’s using cooking classes to promote kids’ interest in the STEAM fields.

Guests: Dr. Cynthia Fowler, sociology and anthropology department chair at Wofford College; Dr. Ina Vandebroek, senior lecturer at The University of the West Indies

