51% 1773: Healthy Living with Marisa Moore and “Food, We Need to Talk”

This week’s 51% is all about healthy living. We sit down with Juna Gjata and Harvard Medical School’s Dr. Edward Phillips, cohosts of the podcast Food, We Need to Talk, to learn about the science behind healthy eating, diets, exercise, and your metabolism. Also, our Associate Producer, Jody Cowan, speaks with chef and dietitian Marisa Moore about how you can incorporate more produce in your diet with her new guide to plant-forward eating, The Plant Love Kitchen.

Guests: Juna Gjata and Dr. Edward Phillips, cohosts of the podcast Food, We Need to Talk – and now authors of the new book, Food, We Need to Talk; Marisa Moore, registered dietitian and author of The Plant Love Kitchen

