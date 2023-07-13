© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. While NPR Digital look for potential fixes, we recommended listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

51% 1773: Healthy Living with Marisa Moore and “Food, We Need to Talk”

By Jesse King,
Jody Cowan
Published July 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Macmillan Publishers/ National Geographic
/

This week’s 51% is all about healthy living. We sit down with Juna Gjata and Harvard Medical School’s Dr. Edward Phillips, cohosts of the podcast Food, We Need to Talk, to learn about the science behind healthy eating, diets, exercise, and your metabolism. Also, our Associate Producer, Jody Cowan, speaks with chef and dietitian Marisa Moore about how you can incorporate more produce in your diet with her new guide to plant-forward eating, The Plant Love Kitchen.

————

Guests: Juna Gjata and Dr. Edward Phillips, cohosts of the podcast Food, We Need to Talk – and now authors of the new book, Food, We Need to Talk; Marisa Moore, registered dietitian and author of The Plant Love Kitchen

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is the show’s producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is “Lolita” from the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
See stories by Jody Cowan
Related Content
  • 51 % The Women's Perspective
    51% #1772: It Takes a Village
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we discuss the importance of postpartum care for new mothers. We take a look at a New York Times piece highlighting the struggles of postpartum depression, and we also stop by a rally in Troy, New York, protesting the proposed closure of Rensselaer County’s only maternity ward.
  • 51 % The Women's Perspective
    51% #1771: A Year Without Roe
    Jesse King
    On this week's 51%, we speak with Chelly Hegan, president and CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood, about what the past year has been like for abortion providers across the country. We also dive into a study at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute examining the ripple effects of discrimination, and learn about a Catskills resort that served as a refuge for transgender women in the 1950s and 60s.
  • 51 % The Women's Perspective
    51% #1770: Lace Up
    Jesse King
    On this week’s 51%, we hit the track. Our associate producer Jody Cowan learns how one roller derby league in New York is rebuilding after the coronavirus pandemic. We take a look at the gender pay gap, and the overall conditions faced by working women in sports. And we hear from the owner and founder of Portland’s The Sports Bra, the nation’s first sports bar dedicated solely to showing women’s sports.
Load More