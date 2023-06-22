51% #1770: Lace Up

On this week’s 51%, we hit the track. Our associate producer Jody Cowan learns how one roller derby league in New York is rebuilding after the coronavirus pandemic. We take a look at the gender pay gap, and the overall conditions faced by working women in sports. And we hear from the owner and founder of Portland’s The Sports Bra, the nation’s first sports bar dedicated solely to showing women’s sports.

Guest: Jenny Nguyen, owner and founder of The Sports Bra in Portland, Oregon

