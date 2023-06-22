© 2023
51% #1770: Lace Up

By Jesse King,
Jody Cowan
Published June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
The Albany All Stars roller derby league is rebuilding after the coronavirus pandemic.
Jody Cowan
/
The Albany All Stars roller derby league is rebuilding after the coronavirus pandemic.

On this week’s 51%, we hit the track. Our associate producer Jody Cowan learns how one roller derby league in New York is rebuilding after the coronavirus pandemic. We take a look at the gender pay gap, and the overall conditions faced by working women in sports. And we hear from the owner and founder of Portland’s The Sports Bra, the nation’s first sports bar dedicated solely to showing women’s sports.

————

Guest: Jenny Nguyen, owner and founder of The Sports Bra in Portland, Oregon

You can learn more about the Albany All Stars roller derby league here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is the show’s producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is “Lolita” from the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
