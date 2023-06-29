51% #1771: A Year Without Roe

It’s been a year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended constitutional protection for abortion with its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. On the latest 51%, we speak with Chelly Hegan, president and CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood, about what the past year has been like for abortion providers across the country. We also dive into a study at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute examining the ripple effects of discrimination, and learn about a Catskills resort that served as a refuge for transgender women in the 1950s and 60s.

Guests: Chelly Hegan, president and CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood; Drs. Billur Aksoy and Ian Chadd, assistant professors of economics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Gregory Bagarozy, grandson of Marie Valenti, subject of the new American Experience film Casa Susanna

You can read the full RPI study “Sexual Identity, Gender, and Anticipated Discrimination in Prosocial Behavior” here.

