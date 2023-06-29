© 2023
51 % The Women's Perspective
51%

51% #1771: A Year Without Roe

By Jesse King
Published June 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Chelly Hegan
Provided
/
provided by Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood
Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood CEO Chelly Hegan

It’s been a year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended constitutional protection for abortion with its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. On the latest 51%, we speak with Chelly Hegan, president and CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood, about what the past year has been like for abortion providers across the country. We also dive into a study at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute examining the ripple effects of discrimination, and learn about a Catskills resort that served as a refuge for transgender women in the 1950s and 60s.

————

Guests: Chelly Hegan, president and CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood; Drs. Billur Aksoy and Ian Chadd, assistant professors of economics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Gregory Bagarozy, grandson of Marie Valenti, subject of the new American Experience film Casa Susanna

You can read the full RPI study “Sexual Identity, Gender, and Anticipated Discrimination in Prosocial Behavior” here.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is the show’s producer and host. Our associate producer is Jody Cowan, and our theme is “Lolita” from the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

51%
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
