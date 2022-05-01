51% #1710: Women in Business, Part Two

On this week’s 51%, we continue our series on women in business. Capital Region restaurateur Aneesa Waheed reflects on the success of her growing restaurant chain, Tara Kitchen, and Laura Mann, vice president of business resources for the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce, offers up some advice on how to start a business.

