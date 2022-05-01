© 2022
51% #1710: Women in Business, Part Two

Published May 1, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT
Aneesa Waheed and Tara Kitchen
Provided
/
Aneesa Waheed is the chef behind Tara Kitchen, which has locations in Schenectady, Troy, and Guilderland, New York, as well as Wildwood, New Jersey.

On this week’s 51%, we continue our series on women in business. Capital Region restaurateur Aneesa Waheed reflects on the success of her growing restaurant chain, Tara Kitchen, and Laura Mann, vice president of business resources for the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce, offers up some advice on how to start a business.

————

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It's produced by Jesse King. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

Tags

51% Aneesa WaheedCapital Region Chamber
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
